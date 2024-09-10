Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Boosts Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 62.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 348.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DFS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.94.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $133.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.83. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $79.04 and a 12-month high of $147.61. The firm has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $3.00. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

