Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its holdings in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Corpay were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Corpay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corpay during the first quarter worth $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corpay in the first quarter valued at $34,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Corpay during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corpay during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPAY opened at $307.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Corpay, Inc. has a one year low of $220.39 and a one year high of $319.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.73. The firm has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.22.

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $975.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.84 million. Corpay had a return on equity of 38.93% and a net margin of 26.41%. Corpay’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Corpay from $327.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Corpay from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Corpay from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Corpay in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Corpay in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.50.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

