Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Increases Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 8,230.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHD. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Argus increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total transaction of $5,895,423.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,179.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $5,895,423.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $429,179.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $5,847,978.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,722 shares of company stock valued at $20,986,416 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $105.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.54. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $110.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.05.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

