Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 8,000 Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 21.8% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 1st quarter worth $88,000.

Shares of NYSE:MSD opened at $7.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.59 and its 200 day moving average is $7.34. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $7.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

