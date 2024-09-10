Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 1,273 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Robert Half alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 105.4% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,655,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,818,000 after buying an additional 1,875,476 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Robert Half by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,574,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,281,429,000 after purchasing an additional 917,311 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Robert Half by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,270,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,265,000 after purchasing an additional 874,620 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Robert Half in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,311,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Robert Half by 900.6% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 834,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,155,000 after buying an additional 751,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Robert Half from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Robert Half from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Robert Half from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robert Half

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 1,300 shares of Robert Half stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $82,017.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,342 shares in the company, valued at $841,746.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Stock Up 1.7 %

Robert Half stock opened at $61.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.50. Robert Half Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $88.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.23.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 20.41%. Robert Half’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.47%.

Robert Half Company Profile

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.