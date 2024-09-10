Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 395 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,148,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,167,913,000 after acquiring an additional 169,897 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 689,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,042,000 after purchasing an additional 11,460 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $392,470,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 240,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,595,000 after purchasing an additional 42,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,365,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GWW shares. Baird R W lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $990.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $978.00 to $972.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,014.11.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total transaction of $467,667.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,289.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of GWW stock opened at $972.14 on Tuesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $674.41 and a 12 month high of $1,034.18. The company has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $953.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $954.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.58 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.25% and a net margin of 10.86%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 38.71 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.64%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

