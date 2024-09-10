Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Takes $189,000 Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth $39,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $3,816,918.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.21 per share, for a total transaction of $96,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,608. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $3,816,918.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $20.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.26. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.62.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 35.46%. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a yield of 13.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

