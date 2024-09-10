Custom Index Systems LLC Sells 222 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Custom Index Systems LLC reduced its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners bought a new position in AutoNation in the first quarter valued at $170,270,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,748,000. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 261,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,338,000 after buying an additional 119,866 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in AutoNation by 696.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after buying an additional 39,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in AutoNation by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 120,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,056,000 after buying an additional 37,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AN opened at $163.88 on Tuesday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.81 and a 1 year high of $197.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.81 and its 200 day moving average is $164.61.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by ($0.32). AutoNation had a return on equity of 36.50% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.29 earnings per share. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AutoNation from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on AutoNation from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on AutoNation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoNation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.71.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,703 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total transaction of $4,083,789.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,980,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,794,659.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $17,621,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,880,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,777,090.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total value of $4,083,789.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,980,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,794,659.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 216,959 shares of company stock worth $39,346,744. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

