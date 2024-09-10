D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Position Reduced by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,398 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,402 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $9,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $516,530,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,856,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,735,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,262 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,761.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,043,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,118,000 after acquiring an additional 987,834 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 51.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,657,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,525,000 after purchasing an additional 561,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 438.6% in the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 659,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,564,000 after purchasing an additional 537,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

DHI stock opened at $187.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.72. The company has a market capitalization of $61.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.73. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.08 and a 52 week high of $193.63. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.07.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

