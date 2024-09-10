Dan Zugelder Sells 11,022 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) EVP Dan Zugelder sold 11,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total value of $547,903.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,465 shares in the company, valued at $10,810,185.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Dan Zugelder also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 15th, Dan Zugelder sold 15,404 shares of Dynatrace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $681,164.88.
Dynatrace Price Performance
NYSE DT opened at $50.90 on Tuesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.42 and a 12 month high of $61.41. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.88, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.37.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynatrace
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,369,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter worth $133,701,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at $148,515,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dynatrace by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,264,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,393,000 after buying an additional 2,348,246 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 1,146.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,208,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.70.
About Dynatrace
Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.
