Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,112,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,752 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 4.80% of Deluxe worth $47,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Deluxe by 555.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank acquired a new position in Deluxe during the second quarter worth $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Deluxe during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Deluxe from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com cut Deluxe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Deluxe Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of DLX opened at $18.83 on Tuesday. Deluxe Co. has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $24.87. The stock has a market cap of $832.47 million, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.29. Deluxe had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $537.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Deluxe’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Deluxe Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deluxe Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 155.85%.

Deluxe Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

