DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Position Boosted by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DKS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 278,338 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $59,801,000 after purchasing an additional 110,570 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,678 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,173 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.7% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 37,843 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $7,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 251.9% in the second quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $721,001.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,099.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on DKS. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DKS

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

DKS opened at $207.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $214.37 and a 200-day moving average of $208.55. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.98 and a 52-week high of $239.30.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.60. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.14% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 36.42%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.