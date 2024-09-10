Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Sold by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC cut its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAI. Fort Henry Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 210,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 9,018 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 71,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $773,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 459,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFAI stock opened at $30.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.11. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $31.66.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

