Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.A) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.38

Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.A – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.38 and traded as low as C$5.56. Dorel Industries shares last traded at C$5.56, with a volume of 300 shares.

Dorel Industries Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.38.

About Dorel Industries

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

