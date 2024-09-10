DriveItAway (OTCMKTS:CLCN) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.07

DriveItAway Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLCN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and traded as low as $0.06. DriveItAway shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 4,500 shares traded.

DriveItAway Trading Down 9.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06.

About DriveItAway

DriveItAway Inc develops and offers a cloud platform/consumer application that enables dealers to sell vehicles through eCommerce, with its Pay as You Go app-based subscription program. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Haddonfield, New Jersey.

