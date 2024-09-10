Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Ventum Cap Mkts

Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Drone Delivery Canada Stock Performance
CVE FLT opened at C$0.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 9.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.21. Drone Delivery Canada has a 1 year low of C$0.10 and a 1 year high of C$0.40.
Drone Delivery Canada Company Profile
