Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Ventum Cap Mkts

Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Drone Delivery Canada Stock Performance

CVE FLT opened at C$0.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 9.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.21. Drone Delivery Canada has a 1 year low of C$0.10 and a 1 year high of C$0.40.

Drone Delivery Canada Company Profile

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements a commercial drone-based logistics platform in Canada and internationally. The company's logistics infrastructure solution is an integrated turnkey logistics platform, which include industrial-grade drones, automated DroneSpot depots, automated battery management systems, a detect and avoid radar system, and proprietary FLYTE software to integrate various components into a solution.

