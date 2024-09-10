Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Shares Bought by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) by 52.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,850 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC owned 0.25% of Eagle Bancorp worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EGBN. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,801,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,362,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,351,000 after acquiring an additional 126,085 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,493,000 after purchasing an additional 54,480 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 497,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,982,000 after acquiring an additional 38,696 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 434.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 46,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 37,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on EGBN. StockNews.com cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Eagle Bancorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $21.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.49. The stock has a market cap of $635.29 million, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.09. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.99 and a 1-year high of $31.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $175.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.90 million. Eagle Bancorp had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a positive return on equity of 5.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.71%.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Bancorp

In related news, Director A. Leslie Ludwig purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.89 per share, with a total value of $25,335.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,465.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

