Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Shares Sold by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 49.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,700 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned 0.16% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,833,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,401,000 after purchasing an additional 29,217 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,575,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,976,000 after buying an additional 103,751 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,195,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,774,000 after acquiring an additional 120,772 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 919,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,516,000 after acquiring an additional 15,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 695,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,481,000 after acquiring an additional 8,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPC opened at $36.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.27 and a 200 day moving average of $38.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.87. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $41.50.

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.67 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.10%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPC. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.80.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

