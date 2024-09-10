Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Edison International were worth $10,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Edison International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Edison International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 23,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $2,041,913.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,182.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Natalie K. Schilling sold 2,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $187,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 23,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $2,041,913.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,182.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,099 shares of company stock valued at $7,223,342 over the last 90 days. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EIX has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.36.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $86.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.04 and a 200 day moving average of $74.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.03. Edison International has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $88.77.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 136.84%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

