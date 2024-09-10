EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Buys 4,589 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 37.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.29.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $115.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $453.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.95.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

