Emerald Advisers LLC Cuts Holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI)

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Atlas Energy Solutions alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,163,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 204,176 shares during the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. purchased a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,464,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,615,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,409,000 after acquiring an additional 33,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 119.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 47,882 shares during the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Atlas Energy Solutions

In related news, major shareholder Gregory M. Shepard purchased 60,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.05 per share, with a total value of $1,150,486.65. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,383,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,646,492.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Gregory M. Shepard purchased 60,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.05 per share, with a total value of $1,150,486.65. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,383,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,646,492.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 8,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $173,305.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 951,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,247,175.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 134,526 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,884 and have sold 25,716 shares valued at $513,205. Insiders own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Atlas Energy Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Performance

Atlas Energy Solutions stock opened at $19.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.56. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $24.93.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $287.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.55 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business’s revenue was up 77.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.11%.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

(Free Report)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.