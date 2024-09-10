Emerald Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 88.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 79.7% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 33,571 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,631,000 after buying an additional 14,891 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 4.3% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,348 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 7.4% during the second quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 5.8% during the second quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 421.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 165,858 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,633,000 after purchasing an additional 134,079 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.41.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.32, for a total value of $228,265.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,368,357.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.32, for a total transaction of $228,265.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,368,357.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Munoz acquired 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $243.69 per share, for a total transaction of $499,808.19. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,165.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,892 shares of company stock valued at $15,269,897. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $245.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $238.14 billion, a PE ratio of 44.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $254.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.68 and a 1-year high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

