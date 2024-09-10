Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 2,779 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Emerald Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,779 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Unity Software alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of U. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Unity Software by 2,887.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 47,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 46,279 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Unity Software by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Unity Software by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 840,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,387,000 after purchasing an additional 25,995 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Unity Software by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Trading Up 8.3 %

NYSE U opened at $17.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 2.25. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $43.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $449.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.37 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $25,195.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 409,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,851,604.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 5,472 shares of company stock worth $90,871 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on U. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $33.50 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on U

Unity Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.