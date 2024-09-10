Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.06.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $99.58 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $83.10 and a 1 year high of $119.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.75. The company has a market capitalization of $57.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

