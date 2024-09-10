Emmerson (LON:EML) Trading Down 12.1%

Shares of Emmerson PLC (LON:EML – Get Free Report) traded down 12.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.23 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.23 ($0.02). 123,052 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,408,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.40 ($0.02).

Emmerson Stock Up 13.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.96 million, a PE ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Emmerson Company Profile

Emmerson PLC engages in the exploration and development of a potash development project in Morocco. Its flagship property is the Khemisset potash project located in northern Morocco. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Douglas, Isle of Man.

