Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Stake Trimmed by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Enpro were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Enpro by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Enpro by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Enpro by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Enpro by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in Enpro by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 33,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $232,292.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Enpro Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:NPO opened at $145.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Enpro Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.08 and a fifty-two week high of $176.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1,039.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.90 million. Enpro had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enpro Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enpro Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Enpro’s payout ratio is -857.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Enpro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd.

About Enpro

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

