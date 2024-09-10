EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Shares Up 2.4%

EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 12.62 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 11.88 ($0.16). 102,188 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,815,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.60 ($0.15).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of EnQuest from GBX 33 ($0.43) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 12.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 14.06. The stock has a market cap of £219.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,156.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.49.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

