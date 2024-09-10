Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stake Raised by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 681.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,876 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $12,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Etsy alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Etsy by 3,900.0% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 402.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1,576.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $41,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,798.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $116,395. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Etsy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Etsy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.61.

Read Our Latest Report on ETSY

Etsy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $52.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.51. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $89.58.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). Etsy had a negative return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Profile

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.