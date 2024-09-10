Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Get Everi alerts:

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) – B. Riley decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Everi in a report released on Sunday, September 8th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.25 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Everi’s current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Everi’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on EVRI. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Everi in a report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Everi from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Everi in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.25 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Everi in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Everi Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of EVRI opened at $13.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 2.15. Everi has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.60.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $191.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.00 million. Everi had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 5.42%.

Institutional Trading of Everi

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Everi by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 546,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 66,033 shares during the period. Vista Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Everi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Everi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Everi by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,849,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,841,000 after acquiring an additional 745,022 shares during the period. Finally, Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,051,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David Lucchese sold 4,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $53,570.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 588,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,643,367.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Lucchese sold 4,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $53,570.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 588,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,643,367.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kate C. Lowenhar-Fisher sold 12,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $155,736.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,777.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,417 shares of company stock valued at $730,781. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Everi

(Get Free Report)

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.