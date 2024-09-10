Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 190.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,697 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $14,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,488,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,836,000 after purchasing an additional 233,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.29.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE XOM opened at $115.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $453.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.95.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.