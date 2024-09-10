Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 537,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 108,858 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.9% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $61,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 20.7% in the second quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 37,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 72,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,394,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 12,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 13.3% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.29.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE XOM opened at $115.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $453.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.94 and a 200-day moving average of $114.95.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

