Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 48,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,586,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 6,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 85,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 37.6% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 16,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.29.

XOM stock opened at $115.00 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.94 and a 200-day moving average of $114.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

