Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.2% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 41,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after buying an additional 11,434 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 720.2% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 15,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 14,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 407.5% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 24,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 19,363 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XOM. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.29.

NYSE XOM opened at $115.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.95. The company has a market capitalization of $453.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

