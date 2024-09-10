Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,954 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,488,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,836,000 after acquiring an additional 233,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $115.00 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.95. The firm has a market cap of $453.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on XOM. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.29.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

