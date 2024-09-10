First Foundation Advisors Acquires 500 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,024 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $813,701,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,501,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,877,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293,751 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 217.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,528,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,298 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 6,040.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,906 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth $55,543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $961,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,930 shares in the company, valued at $11,150,652.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $67.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.81. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $39.66 and a twelve month high of $68.60.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.52%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.