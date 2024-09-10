First Foundation Advisors Boosts Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Sysco were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Sysco alerts:

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 3,159.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $841,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $916,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Sysco by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 597,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,674,000 after acquiring an additional 62,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 102.1% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 139,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,355,000 after acquiring an additional 70,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $78.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.78 and its 200 day moving average is $75.77. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $82.89.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 102.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYY

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.