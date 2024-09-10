First Foundation Advisors Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

First Foundation Advisors trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,999 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $503,000. Certuity LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 33,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,085,000. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 22,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 287,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,212,000 after buying an additional 43,361 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Performance

VIOO opened at $101.63 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.90 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.61 and a 200 day moving average of $100.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

