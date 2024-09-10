First Foundation Advisors Has $1.39 Million Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4,708.0% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 25,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARE shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

NYSE:ARE opened at $118.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 110.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.73 and a 12 month high of $135.45.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($2.09). The business had revenue of $766.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.03 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 0.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 485.99%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.