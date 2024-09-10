First Foundation Advisors Has $435,000 Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

First Foundation Advisors decreased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,279 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Stryker were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Stryker alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Stryker by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 871.3% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,217 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 7,371 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Stryker by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 681,784 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $204,166,000 after buying an additional 19,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Stryker by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYK. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Stryker from $360.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $351.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.11.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,716. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,716. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $61,457,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,316,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,790,023.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,600 shares of company stock valued at $68,330,400 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK stock opened at $362.78 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $249.98 and a twelve month high of $365.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $138.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $339.59 and its 200-day moving average is $341.97.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.