First Foundation Advisors Has $438,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First Foundation Advisors increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,903 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 624,994,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,999,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,539 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AT&T by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,076,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,549,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592,123 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,118,288,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 30,092,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,070,000 after purchasing an additional 315,580 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 8.6% during the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,476,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

T stock opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $154.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.05. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Several research firms have weighed in on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank cut AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.06.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

