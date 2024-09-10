First Foundation Advisors Has $668,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

First Foundation Advisors grew its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,509 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Target were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Little House Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Target by 23.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 642,340 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $112,686,000 after purchasing an additional 122,706 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Target by 11.4% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth $13,958,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 103,785 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,781,000 after acquiring an additional 59,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,173.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,173.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Target from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Target from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Target from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.68.

Shares of TGT opened at $150.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $69.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.24. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s payout ratio is 50.28%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

