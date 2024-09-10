First Foundation Advisors Lowers Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

First Foundation Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $380,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $414.11.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE opened at $387.23 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $340.20 and a twelve month high of $417.46. The company has a market capitalization of $105.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $369.56 and a 200 day moving average of $380.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

