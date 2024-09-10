First Foundation Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

First Foundation Advisors trimmed its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $784,486,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $300,594,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Waste Management by 44.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,226,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $900,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,466 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at $193,955,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in Waste Management by 85.6% during the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,561,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,234,000 after purchasing an additional 720,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $226.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Waste Management from $215.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.83.

Waste Management Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $208.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.41 and its 200 day moving average is $208.77. The stock has a market cap of $83.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.71 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.10%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

