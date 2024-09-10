First Foundation Advisors Sells 1,100 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

First Foundation Advisors lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $566,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18,036.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 833,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 828,944 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $564,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 25,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWN opened at $159.05 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $124.97 and a 52-week high of $174.83. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.71 and its 200-day moving average is $156.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

