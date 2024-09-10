First Foundation Advisors Sells 158 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

First Foundation Advisors trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the second quarter valued at $12,726,000. Farrow Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,709,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 478,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,236,000 after purchasing an additional 42,798 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 327.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 41,956 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $114.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.47 and its 200 day moving average is $110.40. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.04 and a fifty-two week high of $118.36.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

