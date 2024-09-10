First Foundation Advisors Sells 2,527 Shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM)

First Foundation Advisors reduced its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,527 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors owned about 0.19% of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REM. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 354,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,356,000 after buying an additional 70,083 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 4,108,233.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 246,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after acquiring an additional 246,494 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,783,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 23,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Price Performance

REM opened at $23.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.72. The company has a market cap of $635.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.30.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Profile

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Mortgage Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of residential and commercial mortgage REITs. REM was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.