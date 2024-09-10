First Foundation Advisors Sells 617 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

First Foundation Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DD opened at $79.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.89. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.14 and a 52-week high of $85.12.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

