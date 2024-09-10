First Foundation Advisors Takes $763,000 Position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 43,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Liberty Global by 2,174.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 144,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 137,817 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $969,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 3,058,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,317,000 after buying an additional 314,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $19.96 on Tuesday. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.92 and its 200 day moving average is $17.68. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 27.03% and a negative return on equity of 10.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LBTYA. Bank of America raised Liberty Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $21.30 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.26.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

