FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,912 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.45% of FirstCash worth $21,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $848,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,752,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the first quarter valued at about $3,348,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in FirstCash by 6.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 611,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,983,000 after purchasing an additional 36,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of FCFS opened at $117.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.16. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.79 and a 12-month high of $133.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.62.

FirstCash Increases Dividend

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.87 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total transaction of $214,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,722,833.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FirstCash news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total transaction of $214,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,722,833.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 7,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total transaction of $877,773.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,735,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,206,443.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,180 shares of company stock valued at $1,435,842. 14.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on FirstCash in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

