Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 67.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 40,800 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Five Below by 1.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,799,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $689,165,000 after buying an additional 38,419 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,403,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $435,931,000 after purchasing an additional 58,883 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,876,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $340,278,000 after purchasing an additional 37,797 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,377,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,151,000 after purchasing an additional 72,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Five Below by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,150,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,340,000 after purchasing an additional 9,837 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FIVE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Five Below from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com lowered Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. William Blair lowered Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Five Below from $124.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.63.

Shares of FIVE opened at $84.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.46. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.87 and a twelve month high of $216.18.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

